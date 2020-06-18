Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2020 | 21:53
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 6, 2020 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Montreal earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

CandidatesVotes for% forAbstentions% of abstentions
Pierre Beaudoin3,208,741,85697.59%79,339,1132.41%
Éric Martel3,257,829,56699.08%30,240,2720.92%
Joanne Bissonnette3,222,251,84598.00%65,833,9932.00%
Charles Bombardier3,221,133,10297.96%66,952,7362.04%
Martha Finn Brooks3,254,351,32898.97%33,734,5101.03%
Diane Fontaine3,222,958,36598.02%65,127,4731.98%
Diane Giard3,250,839,21298.87%37,246,6261.13%
Anthony R. Graham3,255,973,15599.02%32,112,6830.98%
August W. Henningsen3,159,938,60696.10%128,147,2323.90%
Douglas R. Oberhelman3,062,652,01393.14%225,433,8256.86%
Vikram Pandit (Lead Director)3,155,879,47095.98%132,206,3684.02%
Antony N. Tyler3,263,421,70999.25%24,664,1290.75%
Beatrice Weder di Mauro3,259,236,26499.12%28,849,5740.88%

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

For Information

Jessica McDonaldPatrick Ghoche
Advisor, Media Relations and Public AffairsVice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481+1 514 861 5727
jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com (mailto:jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com)
