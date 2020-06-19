

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) - Shares of the real estate assets management company surged over 80% in after hours Thursday. Comstock Holding announced that its capital markets group arranged a $73 million loan with Freddie Mac for the BLVD I luxury apartment tower located at 1908 Reston Metro Plaza in the center of Comstock's Reston Station development in Reston, Virginia.



Workhorse Group (WKHS) - The maker of electric vehicles jumped 17% in extended trading session Thursday. According to a report in Business Journal Daily, Lordstown Motors Corp., whose associated company is Workhorse, said that ServPro has signed a letter of intent to buy 1,200 Endurance electric-powered pickup trucks.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) - Shares of the oil company jumped nearly 5% in extended trading Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Marathon was in discussions with potential buyers to sell its Speedway gas stations. Marathon had initially pursued a sale that fell apart early on in the coronavirus pandemic.



BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) - Shares of the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company plunged 13% on Thursday after the bell. BeyondSpring announced the launch of a public offering of its ordinary shares. The company also intends to sell additional ordinary shares to entities affiliated with Decheng Capital in a separate private placement transaction.



Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) - Shares of the technology company tanked 9% on Thursday extended trading. The company seeks to raise capital in a 30-day underwritten registered public offering of its common stock with underwriter option to purchase an additional 15%. The terms and closing date were not disclosed. Proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

