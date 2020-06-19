Anzeige
WKN: A2AC97 ISIN: US98138J2069 Ticker-Symbol: 1WO 
Tradegate
18.06.20
21:36 Uhr
3,991 Euro
+0,311
+8,45 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
WORKHORSE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
WORKHORSE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
4,1154,24018.06.
3,9454,11418.06.
Firmen im Artikel
INTELLICHECK
INTELLICHECK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTELLICHECK INC6,6500,00 %
WORKHORSE GROUP INC3,991+8,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.