

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three straight trading days, advancing more than 50 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,940-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed economic data and rising oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the property and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.



For the day, the index picked up 3.44 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 2,939.32 after trading between 2,920.11 and 2,942.90. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 4.56 points or 0.2 percent to end at 1,908.33.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.33 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.48 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.91 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.07 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.53 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.94 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.36 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.77 percent, Poly Developments spiked 1.74 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.82 percent and Bank of China and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks continued to see choppy trade on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.



The Dow shed 39.51 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,080.10, while the NASDAQ added 32.52 points or 0.33 percent to end at 9,943.05 and the S&P 500 rose 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,115.34.



The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data as the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected last week.



Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in June - while the Conference Board said its leading economic indicators rebounded more than expected in May.



Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday amid hopes the members of OPEC and its allies will comply with their production cut deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.88 or 2.3 percent at $38.84 a barrel.



