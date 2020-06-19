

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) announced the pricing of upsized initial public offering of 11 million common shares at $20.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020.



The company has originally filed to sell 7.35 million shares at a range of $16 to $18 share. On July 17, the company raised the proposed offer shares to 10 million shares and the IPO range to between $18.00 and $20.00 per common share.



The company expects gross proceeds, before expenses, to be approximately $220.0 million.



In addition, Repare has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.65 million additional common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting commissions.



Repare's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 19, 2020 under the ticker symbol 'RPTX.'



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



