Authority Titans: Top 10 Most Influential People of 2020

A common theme amongst influential people is that all of them have worked in some way to gain their influence. From time to time, it is good to look at successful people's stories to gain inspiration, to strive to be like them, or even surpass them. Here are some of the most influential people, most of which have humble beginnings.

1. Derek Distenfield

Known for bringing revolutionary new ideas to organizations that deliver explosive growth and for being efficient with limited resources, Derek has a high tolerance for ambiguity and complexity. For over 15 years, he has paved the way for high impact careers in start-ups, corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations.

Currently, Derek Distenfield serves as the COO and Co-founder of GSD Venture Studios. At GSD, he is the operational mastermind behind all processes and systems. He brings a variety of resources together to deliver expansive growth for GSD's portfolio companies. Additionally, he conducts lectures on start-up growth at leading universities and writes for Forbes.com.

2. Benjamin Decker

World-renowned meditation teacher and best-selling author Benjamin W. Decker has tackled some of the world's greatest challenges with his work: sex trafficking, racism and discrimination, and most recently, religious trauma. His first book, Practical Meditation for Beginners made the cross-disciplinary exercise of meditation possible for lay practitioners, while his newest book Meditations on Christ brings scientifically proven meditation techniques to a non-dogmatic, universal approach to Christianity with the intention of reconciling differences amongst internally diverse denominations of the religion. He's also the modern spiritual guru to the stars; extremely well-networked with a closely-guarded laundry list of high-profile meditation clients including celebrities, executives, politicians, and even royalty.

3. Eric Cabrera

Eric Cabrera was born in New York. He moved to Florida when he was 17 in pursuit of his dream of becoming a firefighter. In 2017, he retired as a lieutenant with 23 years of distinguished service from Seminole County Fire Department, moving to Colorado with his family shortly afterwards. As a real estate investor, he opened his first real estate firm which generated over 6.8 million in sales and acquisitions within the first nine months before selling the company. He is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and philanthropist. He currently sits on the executive board of two non-profit organizations, owns two health club chains, and travels widely with his family. He is also releasing The Power of Mental Wealth, a book he co-authored with globally recognized speakers and business masterminds Johnny Wimbrey, Les Brown, and Heather Monahan, slotted for November of 2020.

4. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is a highly-celebrated actor, director, and producer. He has received two Golden Globe awards, one Tony Award, and two Academy Awards. Washington has appeared in many Hollywood and Blockbuster movies that have gone on to become massive hits. Some of them include "Cry Freedom," "Training Day," "Flight," "Fences," "Equalizer 1 and 2," "Remember the Titans," "American Gangster," and many more.

On top of his acting work, Denzel is also a successful film director. He has directed three films- biographical film "Antwone Fisher," "The Great Debaters," and Academy Award Nominee "Fences."

Denzel's two Oscars include one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Private Trip in the historical drama film "Glory" and Best Actor for his role Detective Alonzo Harris in "Training Day." The actor is also well-known on digital channels for his inspirational speeches and interviews where he talks about life, faith, motivation, and success. Denzel is married to Pauletta Pearson. Together, they have four children. Follow Denzel Washington on Instagram to catch the latest news from the actor.

5. Dr. John Gaines

John Gaines aka "Push" is a former at-risk kid turned youth advocate.

Dr. John "Push" Gaines is a professional speaker, author, leadership consultant, and mentorship expert. He has devoted himself to the world community, appearing as a guest speaker at Universities, Corporations, nonprofit events, NBA skill camps, school assemblies, and youth camps across the country. With a Masters degree in Business Leadership and a Doctorate in Business Administration, he demonstrates great dedication and personal achievement. His goal, however, goes beyond personal accomplishment. John earned his nickname "PUSH" because he believes in the power of perseverance and teaches others to "keep pushing" through life's obstacles to become the best version of themselves. John's childhood was one of extreme adversity. Growing up surrounded by drugs and violence, facing personal struggles, and being bullied for his differences, he truly had every reason to give up, but he pushed through.

6. Thomas Frank

Thomas J. Frank is a successful author, YouTuber, musician, and podcaster. His passion is helping people become more capable and productive. Thomas is the author of "10 Steps to Earning Awesome Grades (While Studying Less)."

Thomas spends most of his time working on College Info Geek, an extensive resource website that provides tons of material that help students build habits and techniques to study and learn more effectively. The productivity coach and expert started the site in 2010, which has expanded to a YouTube channel and course series since then. Frank also started a podcast of the same name, which he hosts with Martin Boehme.

Thomas is also a speaker. His speaking topics include themes like motivation, productivity, learning, and so on. Thomas has created two Skillshare courses, "Build Habits That Last" and "Productivity Essentials."

Join Frank, College Info Geek, and 1.7 million subscribers on Youtube to learn how to become more productive today. You can also follow Thomas Frank on Instagram.

7. Matt D'Avella

Matt D'Avella is an award-winning filmmaker, Youtuber, and podcaster. He's best known for his work as co-creator of "Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things." The film was released in 2016 and streamed on Netflix.

A practicing minimalist and advocate of the lifestyle, content creator's most considerable interests are exploring what it means to live a good life. His YouTube video, entitled "A Day in The Life of a Minimalist," has been viewed over 15 million times. One of his more notable series of videos involves Matt giving up various things such as coffee and social media for 30 days. He also talks about topics such as financial planning, productivity, and success.

Matt hosts a podcast called "The Ground Up Show," which has over 2 million downloads to date. He is also the director of "Design Distruptors" released in 2016. Follow him on Instagram or YouTube to keep up with his most recent works.

8. Suzan Nguyen

Suzan Nguyen is a happiness coach, TedX speaker, instructor, entrepreneur, and author of 'One Arm But Not Unarmed.'

When she was 22, Suzan got involved in a life-altering car accident that resulted in the amputation of her right arm. To say that adjustment to her new life was difficult was an understatement. Losing her dominant arm has thrown Suzan into unchartered waters. She was not just relearning how to do basic tasks, she was relearning how to live life. Due to the results of her near-death experience and her state of helplessness brought about by the loss of her arm, Suzan went to a dark place that left her hopeless, bitter, and vulnerable.

One day she decided to BeBetter instead of bitter. With the help of those around her, Suzan pulled herself out of the dark place. She learned to create joy from within and began helping others do the same.

Now Suzan empowers people to overcome trauma and turn adversities into advantages. She continues to spread her BeBetter message through her speaking engagements and through volunteer efforts with her nonprofit organization known as Be Better Group.

Follow her on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

9. Brandon Mesén

Brandon Mesén is the leader and founder of the band Mesén Around. At the age of 6, his mom gave him my first miniature drum kit which helped hone his rhythm skills. At the age of 15, his old friend from school gave him a small black ukulele. On his 16th birthday, his mom gave him an acoustic guitar- which he reportedly still plays to this day. His first "show" was out in the streets barefoot next to a hookah bar, where he made around $100 in 3 hours. He then started to contact smaller venues and coffee shops, continuing to do small gigs for five years straight. Naturally, the shows got bigger and the records got better. In the present day, he has played over 500 shows and been on around 100 radio stations worldwide.

10. Tony Robbins

Anthony Jay Robbins (born Anthony J. Mahavoric; February 29, 1960), also known as Tony Robbins, is an American author, public speaker, life coach, and philanthropist. He is known for his books on self-help, infomercials, and seminars. An example of his self-help books include Unlimited Power (published 1987) and Awaken the Giant Within (published 1993).

Robbins is the eldest of three children and his parents divorced when he was 7. His mother then remarried multiple times, one of which was a marriage with Jim Robbins, a former semi-professional baseball player who legally adopted Anthony when he was 12.

Robbins embraces viewpoints, techniques, and other practices he asserts can help adherents improve their lives throughout his writings, seminars, and speeches. He speaks about various "human needs, influences that affect people, the power of making decisions" and the need to achieve "emotional mastery".

