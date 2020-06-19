Its new line of residential hybrid storage systems integrates Kstar inverter technology with the lithium-ion storage technology of Chinese battery specialist CATL.Chinese inverter manufacturer Kstar has unveiled a new series of residential hybrid storage systems that integrates its own inverter tech and the lithium-ion storage solutions of China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL). Its BluE-S-5000D series - described as an 'all-in-one' single-phase storage solution - includes two different products. BluE-Pack-5.1 and BluE-Pack-10.2 offer storage capacities of 5.12 kWh and 10.24 kWh, respectively. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...