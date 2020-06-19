

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, producer price data is due from Germany. Prices are expected to drop 2.1 percent annually, following a 1.9 percent drop in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the yen and the franc. Against the pound, it fell.



The euro was worth 0.9011 against the pound, 1.0662 against the franc, 1.1216 against the greenback and 119.85 against the yen at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

