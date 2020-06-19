Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Response to press speculation 19-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Response to press speculation Global Ports Holding Plc (the "Company") notes the recent press speculation around a potential delisting of the Company from the London Stock Exchange. The board of Global Ports Holding confirms that it has no current intention to explore a possible delisting of the Company. CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:: Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: SPC TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 70741 EQS News ID: 1074005 End of Announcement EQS News Service

