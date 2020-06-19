Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces AGM Voting Results

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 18, 2020 were duly passed.

Shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at eight, and elected A. Paul Blakeley, Cedric Fontenit, Robert A. Lambert, Iain McLaren, Dennis McShane, David Neuhauser, Lisa A. Stewart, and Daniel Young (all incumbent directors) to hold office until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, shareholders voted to appoint Deloitte & Touche LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor, and to authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

