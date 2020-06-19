Anzeige
Freitag, 19.06.2020
Aufpassen! Wichtiger Chart-Ausbruch löst Rallye aus!?
WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 
Lang & Schwarz
19.06.20
07:00 Uhr
0,301 Euro
-0,301
-100,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.06.2020
Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces AGM Voting Results

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 18, 2020 were duly passed.

Shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at eight, and elected A. Paul Blakeley, Cedric Fontenit, Robert A. Lambert, Iain McLaren, Dennis McShane, David Neuhauser, Lisa A. Stewart, and Daniel Young (all incumbent directors) to hold office until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, shareholders voted to appoint Deloitte & Touche LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor, and to authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+1 403 975 6752 (Canada)

Dan Young, CFO

+44 7392 940 495 (UK)

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Georgia Edmonds

jadestone@camarco.co.uk

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594466/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
