AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 18/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.0076 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8827319 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 70749 EQS News ID: 1074057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)