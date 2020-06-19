AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 18/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 15996.649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 465795 CODE: JPNY ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 70783 EQS News ID: 1074197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)