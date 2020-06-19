

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Friday as European Union leaders meet via teleconferencing today to discuss proposals for a 750 billion-euro EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund.



The upside, however, remained limited after hundreds of workers at a slaughterhouse in northern Germany tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The state of NRW has launched an investigation into the source of the infections.



The benchmark DAX rose by 74 points, or 0.60 percent, to 12,355.81 after losing 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Airline Lufthansa advanced 1.4 percent amid signs of movement in its stalled government bailout.



Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom gained 0.7 percent after confirming its growth targets.



Wirecard AG shares slumped 39 percent to extend losses from the previous session. The payments processor said it has suspended the member of the Management Board Jan Marsalek on a revocable basis, after revealing that auditors couldn't find about 1.9 billion euros in cash.



In economic releases, German producer prices declined at the fastest pace in four years in May, data from Destatis showed.



Producer prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.9 percent decline in April. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent decrease. This was the biggest fall since May 2016.



