

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States, facing the latest wave of surge in infections, reported the highest daily increase in new cases in 40 days Thursday.



With 27082 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the number of cases in the country increased to 2191200, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Friday. The last time a figure higher than this was reported on May 9.



With 694 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. rose to 118,435.



A seven-day state-wise rolling average of new cases reported per 100,000 residents shows steep rise in the southern states of Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida, the Washington Post reported.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is considering a quarantine order for travelers coming to the state from Florida, which has become one of the new COVID hot spots in the country.



New York, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic in U.S., recorded only 35 deaths and 618 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is several times lower than its peak figures.



Other badly affected states include New Jersey (12869 deaths, 168107 infections), Michigan (6061 deaths, 66798 infections), Massachusetts (7769 deaths, 106422 infections), Louisiana (3062 deaths, 48634 infections), Illinois (6537 deaths, 134778 infections), Pennsylvania (6361 deaths, 84683 infections), California (5356 deaths, 167234 infections), Connecticut (4226 deaths, 45440 infections), Texas (2129 deaths, 101259 infections), Georgia (2605 deaths, 60912 infections), Virginia (1586 deaths, 56238 infections), Maryland (3016 deaths, 63229 infections), Florida (3061 deaths, 85926 infections), Indiana (2491 deaths, 41438 infections), Ohio (2633 deaths, 43122 infections), Colorado (1638 deaths, 29886 infections), Minnesota (1376 deaths, 31675 infections), Arizona (1283 deaths, 43445 infections) and Washington (1245 deaths, 27192 infections).



No new deaths or infections were reported from Louisiana, according to Johns Hopkins data.



Meanwhile, a new research, based on study of 20,000 hospitalized patients found that blood plasma transfusions lowered the mortality rate of the disease caused by coronavirus.



Globally, COVID cases topped 2,191, 200, and deaths reached 118,435.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

