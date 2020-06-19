

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in May, and producer prices decreased for the third straight month, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 17.0 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 16.8 percent decrease.



Among the main sectors, manufacturing output declined 18.6 percent annually in May and production of mining and quarrying declined 14.3 percent.



Production of water supply fell 2.6 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 1.6 percent.



Production of capital goods decreased by 38.4 percent in May and durable consumer goods declined 13.7 percent.



Production of intermediate goods fell 13.5 percent and those of energy and non-durable goods decreased by 10.0 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 10.1 percent in May.



Another data showed that the producer prices fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.4 percent decrease in April. This was in line with economists' expectations and marked the first fall in four months.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in May, after a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.



