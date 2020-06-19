National Taiwan University and Taiwanese PV production equipment provider E-Sun Precision Industrial Co. have developed equipment to produce different kinds of perovskite cells with varying chemical compositions. The first trials achieved 14.3% conversion efficiency rates.The New Energy Center at National Taiwan University and Taiwanese PV production equipment provider E-Sun Precision Industrial Co. have developed new production equipment to manufacture p-i-n type perovskite solar cells with large area. Researchers from both entities said the machine can facilitate the production of "low-cost" ...

