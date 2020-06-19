Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2020) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its May 1, 2020 Oil and Gas Reserves Evaluation ("May Reserves Report") for Wyoming and Alberta. Cuda recorded significant progress in maturing its major asset at Barron Flats Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit ("SSRU") in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming.

In the May Reserve Report, Ryder Scott has allocated significant increases to the Company's estimated reserves of Proven Developed Producing ("PDP") increasing by 50% and Total Proven plus Probable ("2P") increasing by 10%, in four (4) months, since December 2019. This third-party validation of the Company's Asset confirms the positive performance of the miscible gas flood project. Production response to gas injection has been realized in 13 of the 33 total producing oil wells in the gas flood area. Despite the current challenging oil price environment, upward technical revisions are anticipated in 2020, as the rates of injection and volumes of miscible gas advances the reservoir towards fill-up conditions.

Field breakeven price of US$15/bbl WTI provides solid cashflow at current oil prices of US$38/bbl WTI and the Company is benefiting from a $2+/bbl uplift to WTI at Guernsey for SSRU delivered crude. The phase one (1) gas flood area is now at record levels of injection volumes at 5.5 MMcf/d. The operator is targeting higher injection levels at 7-8 MMcf/d in Q3 2020.

Oil production continues to increase in wells proximal and adjacent to injection wells. These initial results and bookings align the SSRU project to ultimate recovery results of the adjacent analogue field, the Sand Dunes Miscible Gas Flood ("Sand Dunes"). Over the project life, Sand Dunes recovered approximately 50% of the 48 MMbbls of OOIP or 25 MMbbls. For perspective, the Company's SSRU Project is currently assigned 121 MMbbls of OOIP in the May Reserves Report, in total, 60% larger than Sand Dunes volumetrically. Current simulation modeling by a third-party expert indicates that up to 51 MMbbls to 100% Working Interest could ultimately be recovered in a full field development scenario inclusive of future development capital.

Based on the updated reservoir simulation model, field performance and response to larger injection volumes, the Company anticipates higher production volumes and revenue in H2 2020. Cuda expects to put out formal guidance in Q3/20.

Reserves Report Highlights

All reserves information contained in this press release is based on the May Reserves Report and includes reserves attributed to the BFU, the Cole Creek Unit and Alberta assets. Unless specifically indicated, all financial and operational information in this press release is based on estimates and is unaudited and accordingly, such financial information is subject to change based on the results of the Company's audit.

Proven Developed Producing ("PDP") and Proved Non-Producing ("PNP") Reserves

The Company's PDP + PNP reserves grew 25% over 2019 reserves to 4,002 Mboe (84% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $43.0 Million or $1.18 per basic common share.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI") based on 1st quarter, 2020 production of 19 years

Total Proved Reserves ("1P")

The Company's 1P reserves decreased by 3% from 2019 reserves, to 7,371 Mboe (88% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $67.7 Million or $1.86 per basic common share.

Future development costs of $46.4 Million.

RLI of 35 years.

Proved plus Probable Reserves ("2P")

The Company's 2P reserves grew 10% over 2019 reserves, to 16,342 Mboe (91% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $148.2 Million or $4.08 per basic common share.

Future development costs of $99.5 Million.

RLI of 77 years.

Oil and Gas Reserves

The May 2020 Reserve Report represents Cuda's oil and gas properties in Alberta and Wyoming and was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51 - 101") by Ryder Scott, the Company's independent reserves evaluator. The following table summarizes certain information contained in the May 2020 Reserve Report:

Reserves Category

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves 1

(company share gross volumes before royalties)

Reserves Category Light and

Medium Oil Natural

Gas Natural Gas

Liquids Total

BOE

May'20 Total

BOE

2019

(Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 2,621 2,882 180 3,281 2,169 Proved Developed Non-Producing 556 903 14 721 1,020 Proved Developed 3,177 3,785 194 4,002 3,189 Proved Undeveloped 2,916 1,438 214 3,369 4,410 Total Proved 6,093 5,223 408 7,371 7,599 Probable 7,913 3,803 424 8,971 7,273 Total Proved Plus Probable 14,006 9,026 832 16,342 14,872

Note:

1. BOEs are derived by converting gas to oil equivalent in the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 boe).

Reserve Category

Summary of Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Before Tax)4

(based on forecast price and costs)



As at

May 1, 20201 Per Share2 As at

December 31, 20193 Discount Rate 10.00%

10.00% Reserves Category







(M$) ($) (M$) Proved Developed Producing 35,255 0.97 28,284 Proved Developed Non-Producing 7,726 0.21 12,625 Proved Developed 42,982 1.18 40,909 Proved Undeveloped 24,762 0.68 54,047 Total Proved 67,743 1.86 94,957 Probable 80,480 2.22 83,208 Total Proved Plus Probable 148,223 4.08 178,165

Notes

1. Forecast pricing used is based on Ryder Scott published price forecasts effective March 31, 2020

2. Per share amounts are calculated on basic common shares outstanding (36,329,139) as of December 31, 2019

3. Forecast pricing used is based on Ryder Scott published price forecasts effective December 31, 2019

4. Estimates of future net revenue do not represent fair market value

About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource- based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

