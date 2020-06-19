Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 18-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 269.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 271.67p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.41p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16