

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account deficit decreased in April from a year ago, the Bank of Greece said Friday.



The current account deficit fell to EUR 1.1 billion from EUR 1.39 billion in the same month last year.



The services surplus fell to EUR 386 million from EUR 653 million a year ago. This decline was mainly due to sharp deterioration in the travel and transport balances, the central bank said.



In April, the surplus on the travel balance decreased to almost zero and non-residents' receipts fell by 98.7 percent year-on-year.



The capital account registered a surplus of EUR 135 million in April and financial account showed a deficit of EUR 503 million.



For the January to April period, the current account deficit fell to EUR 4.7 billion versus EUR 5.1 billion in the same period last year.



