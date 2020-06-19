Globe Capital Limited - Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Globe Capital Limited

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2019.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £10,000 (2018: nil) and the loss was £182,240 (2018: £213,462). The loss per share was 0.07 pence (2018: 0.09 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the company continued with its office in the Business Bay, Dubai and operation through the new subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the continued delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19.

The company's full annual report includes a going concern note in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31st December 2019 by £87,205, continued support is currently being provided by one if its shareholders Toddbrook Investments Limited and the company has also obtained further support by the company's loan note provider. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, but have not qualified their opinion.

The company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2020 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

The Company's shares are traded on Aquis Stock Exchange.

David Barnett

Chairman

19 June 2020

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2019

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2019 Year ended

31 December

2018 GBP GBP Revenue 10,000 - Cost of services (7,500) - Gross Profit 2,500 - Other Income 9,698 6,367 Administrative Expenses (182,240) (219,829) Finance costs (12,000) - (Loss) Before Income Tax (182,240) (213,462) Income Tax - - Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders (182,240) (213,462) (Loss) per share

Basic (pence) (0.07p) (0.09p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 DECEMBER 2019

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2019 Year ended

31 December

2018 GBP GBP Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 9,090 16,090 Goodwill - 1,150 Investment in an associate - 12,500 Loans receivable - 25,000 9,090 54,740 Current assets Prepayments 19,955 47,620 Loans Receivable 85,115 110,415 Cash and cash equivalents 5,023 56,902 110,093 214,937 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 191,108 161,565 191,108 161,565 Net Current (Liabilities)/Assets (81,015) 53,372 Total Assets (less)/Above Current Liabilities (71,925) 108,112 Non-current liabilities Amounts due to directors 16,430 14,227 16,430 14,227 Net (Liabilities)/Assets (88,355) 93,885 Shareholders' Equity Called Up Share Capital 664,994 664,994 Retained Earnings (733,349) (551,109) Total Equity (88,355) 93,885

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2019

Audited Audited Year ended

31 December

2019 Year ended

31 December

2018 GBP GBP Profit/(Loss) before tax (182,240) (213,462) Adjustment: Depreciation 7,000 4,910 Impairment of goodwill 1,150 - Interest expenses 12,000 - Interest income (9,698) (6,367) Loss on disposal of an associate 12,500 - Operating profit/(loss) (159,288) (214,919) Cash flows from operating activities Prepayments 27,665 (40,461) other payables 17,543 (12,846) Amounts due to directors 2,203 (18,170) Cash utilised in operations (111,877) (286,396) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (21,000) Loans receivable 50,300 (135,415) Bank interest received 9,698 6,367 Net cash (used in) from investing activities 59,998 (150,048) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares - 449,400 Amount due to a shareholder - (13,585) Net cash from financing activities - 435,815 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (51,879) (629) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 56,902 57,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,023 56,902

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

