Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Eine Mega-Spekulation heute als “temporäres Schnäppchen”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2020 | 14:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Capital Limited - Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Globe Capital Limited - Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019

Globe Capital Limited (AQSE: GCAP) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for year ended 31 December 2019.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report the final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 of Globe Capital Limited ("the Company").

Financial performance

The turnover for the year was £10,000 (2018: nil) and the loss was £182,240 (2018: £213,462). The loss per share was 0.07 pence (2018: 0.09 pence). In the past year, the Directors have kept operational costs at a minimum, where possible.

Review of operations

The Company's investment strategy is to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

During the year the company continued with its office in the Business Bay, Dubai and operation through the new subsidiary Vogel Marketing Services FSZ in Ajman, United Arab Emirates which promotes companies from the UK and EU within the Gulf Region, however the results from this region have been frustrated by the continued delays due to Brexit and now Covid-19.

The company's full annual report includes a going concern note in relation to the preparation of the financial statements, which confirms that whilst the company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at 31st December 2019 by £87,205, continued support is currently being provided by one if its shareholders Toddbrook Investments Limited and the company has also obtained further support by the company's loan note provider. The Auditors have indicated a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, but have not qualified their opinion.

The company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2020 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

The Company's shares are traded on Aquis Stock Exchange.

David Barnett

Chairman

19 June 2020

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2019

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2019		Year ended
31 December
2018
GBPGBP
Revenue 10,000 -
Cost of services(7,500)-
Gross Profit2,500-
Other Income9,6986,367
Administrative Expenses (182,240) (219,829)
Finance costs(12,000)-
(Loss) Before Income Tax (182,240) (213,462)
Income Tax--
Profit / (Loss) for the period attributable to equity holders(182,240)(213,462)
(Loss) per share
Basic (pence)		 (0.07p) (0.09p)

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 DECEMBER 2019

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2019		Year ended
31 December
2018
GBPGBP
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment9,09016,090
Goodwill-1,150
Investment in an associate-12,500
Loans receivable-25,000
9,09054,740
Current assets
Prepayments19,95547,620
Loans Receivable85,115110,415
Cash and cash equivalents5,02356,902
110,093214,937
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables191,108161,565
191,108161,565
Net Current (Liabilities)/Assets(81,015)53,372
Total Assets (less)/Above Current Liabilities(71,925)108,112
Non-current liabilities
Amounts due to directors16,43014,227
16,43014,227
Net (Liabilities)/Assets(88,355)93,885
Shareholders' Equity
Called Up Share Capital 664,994 664,994
Retained Earnings (733,349) (551,109)
Total Equity(88,355)93,885

GLOBE CAPITAL LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended 31 DECEMBER 2019

AuditedAudited
Year ended
31 December
2019		Year ended
31 December
2018
GBPGBP
Profit/(Loss) before tax(182,240)(213,462)
Adjustment:
Depreciation7,0004,910
Impairment of goodwill1,150-
Interest expenses12,000-
Interest income(9,698)(6,367)
Loss on disposal of an associate12,500-
Operating profit/(loss)(159,288)(214,919)
Cash flows from operating activities
Prepayments27,665(40,461)
other payables17,543(12,846)
Amounts due to directors2,203(18,170)
Cash utilised in operations(111,877)(286,396)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-(21,000)
Loans receivable50,300(135,415)
Bank interest received9,6986,367
Net cash (used in) from investing activities59,998(150,048)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares-449,400
Amount due to a shareholder-(13,585)
Net cash from financing activities-435,815
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(51,879)(629)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period56,90257,531
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period5,02356,902

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited
David Barnett
Chairman
+1-855-280-6793

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
72 Charlotte Street
London
W1T 4QQ

Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405

E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.