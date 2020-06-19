A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer success segmentation.

Customer success segmentation helps businesses to understand the patterns that differentiate their customers. Analyzing data to understand patterns and differences is pretty useful in a business if the same is utilized properly. Deploying a customer success framework enables a business to customize their business communication. Customer success segmentation also plays a crucial role in identifying potential consumers for the brand since every customer segment has different interests, preferences and values and may not respond to the similar marketing strategy.

Engagement Overview

The client is a well renowned name in the global sustainable packaging industry. With more than forty manufacturing units spread globally across North America. The client was facing challenges around developing a customer success strategy to drive maximum results from their marketing campaigns. Thus this sustainable packaging industry player wanted to deploy a customer success segmentation framework to achieve better profit margins and derive a better pricing strategy. While deploying a customer success segmentation the client was also looking forward to identifying the most and least profitable customer segment.

"Every company is aware that certain segments of customers are more likely to purchase different products based on past purchases they made, thus a customer success segmentation helps in predicting upcoming purchases of customers and potential customers," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Quantzig's customer success segmentation solution enabled the client to gain a deep understanding of how their customers and potential customers can be segmented to drive maximum value from each customer group. This collaboration also helped the client to understand the potential of the customer base by conducting a detailed review of factors responsible for customer motivations and price sensitivity.

Quantzig's customer success segmentation solutions helped the client to:

Developed targeted marketing strategies

Enhanced customer relationship

Improved customer retention rates by 67.5%

