A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on patient journey mapping for a healthcare company. The engagement helped the client identifying gaps in offerings and delivering exceptional patient care and realize savings of over 1.8 million AED by exploring opportunities to improve pre- and post-clinical patient engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005035/en/

A Prominent Healthcare Company Identifies Major Gaps in their Patient Care Strategy Using Patient Journey Mapping. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business challenge: A healthcare company based out of the United Arab Emirates encountered a stagnant growth for two consecutive years. Also, they were losing ground to competitors. To stay competitive and retain valuable patients, they wanted to better understand patient experiences during every stage of interaction with the health system, match their business objectives with ever-changing market forces, and build long-term patient relationships. Furthermore, to efficiently engage today's value-driven customers, the client wanted to identify areas for improvement by mapping the entire patient journey and focus on creating excellent experiences for their patients.

Solution offered: Experts at Infiniti Research conducted a unique blend of rigorous secondary research and in-depth semi-structured interviews and discussion with market research experts in the healthcare industry. Apart from this, the client was also provided a comprehensive analysis based on internal patient satisfaction survey data to understand patient behavior throughout every stage of their care journey. The final phase of the engagement involved making a list of the high-volume services that have a significant impact on the client's bottom line. Also, validation of market data and study results with market experts and independent consultants were conducted.

By leveraging patient journey mapping, leading healthcare companies are crafting a strategic and personalized approach to keep their patients engaged during the whole journey. Don't get left behind. Request a free proposal to leverage patient journey mapping solution.

Results obtained: With Infiniti's patient journey mapping solution, the client was able to

Improve health outcomes, patient experience, and engagement

Reduce the likeliness of missed appointments and readmissions

Keep up with shifting market forces to ensure high rates of patient acquisition and retention

Explore opportunities to improve pre- and post-clinical patient engagement through timely, targeted outreach efforts and

Boosts retention rates by reinforcing long-term patient relationships.

Realize savings of over 1.8 million AED.

We are a trusted data and insights partner to some of the world's leading healthcare companies. Request a free brochurefor more insights into our solutions.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005035/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us