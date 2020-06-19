A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization engagement

Analyzing the impact of marketing activity across channels, media expenditures, and sales becomes difficult, businesses are increasingly turning towards marketing analytics to simplify this process. The marketing mix strategy is gaining immense popularity among businesses as it helps in quantifying the impact of every marketing strategy of business. Marketing mix strategy is a long-term plan which is used in gaining a competitive advantage over the competitors. A robust marketing plan required research and outlining. Setting the correct elements together can be troublesome but deploying a marketing mix strategy can help to lead in the correct direction.

Engagement Overview

The client is a leading vegan food manufacturer based out of the US. This vegan food manufacturer is well known for its vegan frozen meals and pasta sauces. The client was facing challenges in promoting their plant-based products. They wanted structured information on the availability and demand for alternatives of their products in the market. The main objective behind this collaboration was to develop a marketing and sales strategy that would ensure sales funnel were aligned with offline and online channels.

"Marketing mix strategy is a powerful marketing tool that can be used to predict future media investments and analyze factors impacting the marketing ROI," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The growing popularity of marketing mix strategy among the food and beverage industry players have made it one of the most essential marketing tools to enhance marketing ROI. Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped this vegan food manufacturer to significantly address their pricing needs and derived a pricing strategy for their plant based vegan foods.

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped the client to:

Improve sales volume

Build robust marketing strategy

