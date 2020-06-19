Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 19-Jun-2020 / 13:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020. A fourth interim dividend of 2.40p per Ordinary share will be paid on 16 July 2020 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 3 July 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 2 July 2020. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 19 June 2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70835 EQS News ID: 1074455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)