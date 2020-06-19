Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Notice of AGM 19-Jun-2020 / 13:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 June 2020 Veni Vidi Vici Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Notice of AGM VVV (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is please to announce that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at Suite 3B, Princes House, 38 Jermyn Street, London SW1Y 6DN at 12:00 p.m. on 6 July 2020, has been posted to shareholders. The notice of AGM can be found at: https://www.vvvltd.com/ [1] In light of the current COVID-19 situation, the Company has included a section in the Notice of AGM with advice under the Government's Stay at Home Measures. In order to reduce the risk of infection we are asking Shareholders to not attend the General Meeting which will end immediately following the formal business. Any Shareholders who do attend will not be admitted. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. ENQUIRIES: Company: Donald Strang: +44 (0) 207 440 0640 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser Guy Miller/Allie Feuerlein Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7220 9795 ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 70836 EQS News ID: 1074457 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b7b490251b76939e12acc97d0b900254&application_id=1074457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

