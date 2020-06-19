Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of telematics and data analytics in driving profitability in businesses.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of telematics and data analytics Why businesses should leverage telematics and data analytics to drive outcomes

Telematics and data analytics combine telecommunications and emerging transportation technologies with data and information processing. Telematics can be defined as a technology that enables real-time tracking of vehicles. Thus, generating a myriad of data, which is useful when applied with data analytics. Telematics and data analytics drive innovations and expand market shares across several industries including insurance. Based on analytics and probability, the insurance industry can leverage advanced data analytics to gain accurate, in-depth data regarding consumer behavior, risk, and lifestyle patterns.

According to Quantzig's telematics and data analytics experts, "Companies can leverage insights gained from telematics and data analytics to improvise internal processes, minimize costs, and drive profitability."

Benefits of Telematics and Data Analytics

1: Eliminate guesswork in insurance industry

2: Track customer's whereabouts

3: Minimize cost

4: Improve customer satisfaction

Businesses can leverage insights gained from telematics to improvise the internal processes and minimize costs. Using advanced data analytics, businesses can also visualize broad situations and find data-based insights to identify, analyze and mitigate several risks in the business processes.

