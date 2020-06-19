The global amino acid fertilizer market is expected to grow by USD 184.05 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005225/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic @Request a free sample report

The excessive use of fertilizers by farmers to accelerate crop production has resulted in low biological activities in the soil and poor soil quality. This has created a demand for sustainable farming practices such as organic farming. Amino acid fertilizers are widely used in organic farming because of their ability to enhance crop growth by promoting microbial activity and improving soil fertility. The increasing health awareness and government support will further boost the adoption of organic farming among farmers, especially in developed countries. This will subsequently drive the demand for amino acid fertilizers.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43887

As per Technavio, the environmental stress affecting crop yield will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market: Environmental Stress Affecting Crop Yield

Environmental stress can lead to high yield losses in seed-producing plants and cause seed-borne disease outbreaks. Hence, it is necessary to implement crop protection mechanisms and boost the environmental stress resistance of crops. The application of amino acid fertilizers to improve the amino acid intake of plants has emerged as one such solution to counter the effects of environmental stress. This will further boost the global amino acid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries, and the increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management will have a significant impact on the growth of the amino acid fertilizer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the amino acid fertilizer market by product (liquid formulated and dry formulated) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the amino acid fertilizer market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the stringent regulations pertaining to crop nutritional content and safety.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005225/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/