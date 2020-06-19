Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the importance of supply chain visibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005362/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of supply chain visibility The role of supply chain visibility in improving inventory management

We can help you build a plan to effectively manage and tackle issues related to supply chain visibility. Request a FREE proposal for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

Supply chain visibility is all about knowing where inventory is at any given time and how well components and products in transit can be tracked as they move towards the end user. The main objective of supply chain visibility is to improve and strengthen the supply chain network by helping businesses to access information at any point of time. Due to immense competition in the global market, businesses are now facing additional challenges in terms of increasing operations expenditures, rising demands and ever evolving regulatory concerns. To meet the growing demand and reduce time to market, companies are now opting for outsourcing their operations. Outsourcing operations obviously reduced operational costs but certainly increases the complexities related to supply chain networks. Without access to real-time data on supply chain operations, organizations usually fail to track the effectiveness of their supply chain. Hence supply chain visibility is much needed when a business is trying to improve their performance.

Speak to our experts to know how supply chain visibility can help you enhance operational efficiency.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "The goal of improving supply chain visibility is to strengthen the supply chain by making information readily available to all stakeholders."

Major reasons why supply chain visibility is more important than ever

1: Rising complexity of SCM:

2: Meeting customer demand:

3: Compliance with regulatory demands

4: Facilitates Forecasting

Book a FREE Demo for exclusive and actionable insights on supply chain visibility and our portfolio of supply chain management solutions.

Supply chain visibility is a sought after ideal in the logistics platform for every kind of industry. With technical advancements and digitization transforming the backend of businesses, logistics operators linked with the supply chain network now expect a higher and organized level of communication and easy access to information.

Read the complete article for detailed insights on the benefits of supply chain visibility: https://bit.ly/3hHHB84

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005362/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us