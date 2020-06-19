Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 19.06.2020 / 18:06 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteillung aufgrund Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 11.06.2020 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,56 % 5,13 % 5,69 % 123565586 letzte 0,48 % 5,01 % 5,48 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 685846 0,00 % 0,56 % US97654L1089 0 3369 0,00 % 0 % Summe 689215 0,56 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in % Rückübertra- N/A N/A 1539232 1,25 % gungsanspruch Nutzungsan- N/A N/A 5344 0 % spruch Call Options 19/06/2020 - N/A 1007500 0,82 % 18/06/2021 Summe 2552076 2,07 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Swaps 15/07/2020 N/A Bar 1384890 1,12 % - 28/04/2025 Futures 19/06/2020 N/A Bar 221175 0,18 % - 18/09/2020 Put 19/06/2020 N/A Physisch 2182000 1,77 % Options - 17/12/2021 Summe 3788065 3,07 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofA Securities, Inc % % % - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % % Fenner & Smith Incorporated Managed Account % % % Advisors LLC - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % % Fenner & Smith Incorporated - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Bank of America, % % % National Association U.S Trust Company of % % % Delaware - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BAC North America % % % Holding Company Bank of America, % % % National Association - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofA Securities, Inc % % % Merrill Lynch % % % Professional Clearing Corp. - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation BofAML Jersey Holdings % % % Limited BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % % Limited ML UK Capital Holdings % % % Limited Merrill Lynch % 5,05 % 5,56 % International - % % % Bank of America % % % Corporation NB Holdings % % % Corporation Merrill Lynch % % % International, LLC. Merrill Lynch Group % % % Holdings I, L.L.C. BofA Securities Europe % % % SA 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung: Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % % 10. Sonstige Informationen: Datum 16.06.2020 19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Deutschland Internet: www.wirecard.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 1071685 19.06.2020 °