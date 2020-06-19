NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, ISRAEL, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA ?





Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Announces Coverage of the Maximum Offering Size, including Increase Option and Over-Allotment, at the Midpoint of the Price Range of its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Brussels





Liège, Belgium - June 19, 2020: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA ("Hyloris" and/or the "Company"), an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals, announces today that the maximum size of its Offering1 is fully covered at the midpoint of the price range of EUR 10.00 to EUR 11.50 per Offered Share. This assumes full placement of the base offering of 5,000,000 New Shares and exercise in full of the Increase Option to increase the number of New Shares issued by up to 15%, as well as the over-allotment of Shares representing 15% of the offered New Shares in the Offering.

The offering period commenced on 17 June 2020 at 9:00 (CEST) and is expected to end no later than 16:00 (CEST) on 25 June 2020 for retail investors and 26 June at 13:00 (CEST) for institutional investors, subject to early closing or extension, provided that the offering period will in any event be open for at least six business days.

Prospectus

A prospectus has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 16 June 2020 (the "Prospectus"). The FSMA only approved the Prospectus (including the summary of the Prospectus, the "Summary") as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Company or the quality of the Offered Shares that are the subject of the Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Offered Shares. This Prospectus is available to prospective investors in Belgium in English and French with a summary of the Prospectus, the "Summary" available in English, Dutch and French. The Prospectus and the Summary are available to investors free of charge at the registered office of the Company (Boulevard Gustave-Kleyer 17, 4000 Liège (Belgium)). The Prospectus and the Summary are also available free of charge to investors at (i) KBC Bank NV/SA, CBC Banque SA/NV, Bolero and KBC Securities NV/SA, upon request by phone 078 152 153 (KBC Bank NV/SA & CBC Banque SA/NV) and 0800 628 16 (Bolero Orderdesk) and on its websites www.kbc.be/hyloris, www.bolero.be/nl/hyloris and www.kbcsecurities.com The Prospectus can also be consulted as of 17 June 2020 (before opening of the markets) on the website of the Company (www.hyloris.com/investors/information/prospectus/), whereby the access on the aforementioned websites is each time subject to the usual limitations.

For more information, please contact:

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Stijn Van Rompay, CEO

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Taiana De Ruyck Soares

hyloris@consilium-comms.com

Note to Editors

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris' portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market. Hyloris stands for "high yield, lower risk" and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

