Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 374.7472 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 151321 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 70885 EQS News ID: 1074645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 19, 2020 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)