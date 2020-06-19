Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.3385 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 988152 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 70891 EQS News ID: 1074657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

