Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2249 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28117170 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 70953 EQS News ID: 1074783 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)