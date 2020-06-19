Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.1821 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17348776 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 70985 EQS News ID: 1074849 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 19, 2020 12:26 ET (16:26 GMT)