Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.036 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 533628 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 70987 EQS News ID: 1074853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)