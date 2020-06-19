Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2020 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.0293 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2302945 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 71005 EQS News ID: 1074889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2020 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)