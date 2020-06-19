OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends 19-Jun-2020 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 19 June 2020 PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends Moscow - Today an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, approved a dividend payment of RUB 10.101 billion, or RUB 78 per ordinary share (RUB 26 per global depositary receipt). The dividend record date was set as 6 July 2020. PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said, "reliable measures to protect against the coronavirus and well-coordinated teamwork enabled us to ensure the safe operation of PhosAgro's production facilities and increase fertilizer sales to both our priority Russian market and export markets against the backdrop of a recovery in world prices. This led to confident growth in financial performance in 1Q 2020, which enabled us to maintain a decent level of dividend payments, to continue to finance new strategic investment projects and to implement social and charity programs." About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: ROM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 Sequence No.: 70844 EQS News ID: 1074557 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=1074557&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

