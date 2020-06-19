Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) renames the Company to "EPH European Property Holdings" and announces a change in Board of Directors and Management Committee

From East to West

In the recent years Eastern Property Holdings ("EPH" or the "Company") has adapted its investment horizon with today having its major focus on Western European asset acquisitions. Although originally found and listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange with the intention to invest Western European money in the promising Russian real estate market, in the past years, EPH has enlarged its portfolio with acquisitions in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Vienna and Berlin.

The Company will change its name and operate as EPH European Property Holdings. With the name change, the company is underlining its geographic change and will continue its intensive expansion phase across Western European real estate markets.

"Our new name sums up our geographical diversification and the ongoing development of the company. At the same time, EPH remains a long-term oriented investment company with focus on core and manage-to-core income producing commercial real estate with Western Europe as its primary investment market," says Gustav Stenbolt, Board member and founder of the Company.

The name change will become effective upon registration in the commercial registrar.

Change in Board of Directors and Management Committee

Mr. Christodoulos Vassiliades has resigned as board member and management committee member of EPH with immediate effect. As his replacement the Board of Directors has appointed Mrs. Annamaria Vassiliades as Director of the Board and member of the Management Committee of the Company. Annamaria Vassiliades is a lawyer with expertise in M&A and commercial transactions. She graduated at the University College London and admitted to the Roll of Solicitors of England and Wales in 2015.

The board of EPH would like to thank Mr. Christodoulos Vassiliades for his services and wishes him all the best for his future.

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Stock Exchange which holds an extensive property portfolio with a total value of around EUR 1.3 billion, including several properties in Moscow as well as more recent acquisitions in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Vienna. As part of its geographical diversification and strategic intentions to stablise values and cash flows, the company currently invests exclusively in Western Europe. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400

