How Alex Shue Built a Multi 6-Figure Online Business in Less Than 6 Months

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Alex Shue, founder and CEO of Icon Social Marketing is a pioneer in the Personal Branding Industry. His company helps businesses and individuals in the online space establish and build their online presence on social media. What separates Icon Social from their competitors is their importance of building a relationship with their clients. With 100's of active clients, the company offers streamline solutions to their customers to help them reach their goals online.

Take Alex's perspective, in just two years Alex has built Icon Social Marketing into a power house agency. Today alone they have generated over a quarter million dollars in revenue and have impacted 100's of people in the online space with various marketing solutions. Shue encourages businesses to take advantage of this new frontier of social media. It helped him not only grow his business Icon Social but also help him establish himself.

Alex's story speaks for itself, he began his journey in entrepreneurship two years ago after dropping out of college and quitting his day job. Throughout his journey Alex used the power of social media to establish new relationships in the marketplace. Investing into his personal brand single handedly opened the doors needed to get where he is today. With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Alex is able to share his inspiring story with others online. Speaking of his company, and their pursuit of maintaining relationships with clients, Alex has also helped others online take action and join his team.

The opportunities are endless with Icon Social Marketing, to date they have over 150+ active affiliates in the company. Together as a community the team has brought in countless businesses and shared their solutions to help customers establish their brand online and reach their ideal customer. Mentorship is also another opportunity Alex mentioned, he spends a lot of time helping other entrepreneurs get their feet wet in the online space and crush their limiting beliefs.

Whether you're looking to get into the online space, join forces with Icon Social to build your brand or become an affiliate you can learn more about Icon Social Marketing here.

