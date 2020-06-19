Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 juin/June 2020) Blocplay Entertainment Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,148,957 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 22, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Blocplay Entertainment Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 148 957 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 22 juin 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 23 juin/June 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 24 juin/June 2020 Symbol/Symbole: PLAY NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 09369R205 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA09369R2054 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 09369R106/CA09369R1064

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com