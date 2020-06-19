Optec International, Inc. Appoints David Ojeda Former Amazon Senior Executive to Optec Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) The Company today announced the appointment of David Ojeda, former Amazon Senior Product Manager, to the Company's advisory board.

OPTEC CEO, Roger Pawson, commented, "Mr. Ojeda's extensive executive experience working with some of the largest US logistics companies brings a wealth of opportunity for rapid growth and development for OPTEC in several sectors, we are very fortunate to be able to have Mr. Ojeda join our advisory board."

Ojeda's experience includes senior management positions with Amazon including Sr. Product Manager for Prime Now Global Solutions and fulfillment, Regional Manager, Supply Chain Senior Manager for the respective Amazon divisions. Previous positions include Senior Facility Leader for HEB and UPS Division Manager.

OPTEC CEO further commented, "The addition of David Ojeda to the advisory board will strengthen our abilities to grow our company, streamline operations and increase our product portfolio along with strengthening our corporate management structure."

