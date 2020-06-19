GunBroker.com Supports Kids & Clays Efforts to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

KENNESAW, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / The world's leading online Marketplace for firearms and accessories - GunBroker.com - renews its annual Kids and Clays Foundation commitment to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Now entering the fifth year of its Kids and Clays Foundation partnership, GunBroker.com has reached out to other colleagues in the firearms community to auction a rare, hand-engraved Custom Colt 1911. The .45 caliber Colt 1911 earned a place in history when it topped all competitors after it was selected as the standard sidearm for American soldiers on March 29, 1911. Originally designed by John Browning, the 7-round semi-auto service pistol was embraced for its short recoil and reliability for more than 74 years by the armed forces.

Donated by Lew Horton and Baron Technology, the Colt 1911 has been exquisitely hand-engraved by the superior artisans at Baron. GunBroker.com has the honor of auctioning the rare collector's handgun with all of the proceeds from the sale going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"We are truly grateful to Lew Horton, Baron Technology, and GunBroker.com for providing us the opportunity to raise funds for our cause," Kids and Clays Foundation executive director Doug Jeanneret reportedly said. "This is a chance to own an amazing custom handgun, while at the same time helping countless critically ill children and their families in their time of greatest need. All three companies are to be commended."

Lew Horton provided a Colt 1911 to Baron Technology for the express purposes of enhancing the firearm collectible for auction on GunBroker.com. This joint effort among leaders in the firearms community underscores the importance of giving back to charitable works.

"We are honored to be working with Kids and Clays and their ultimate mission of helping children and their families when they need it the most," GunBroker.com spokesman Patricia W. Huff, VP of Marketing said. "Our charity section is the perfect platform to help Kids & Clays raise the most funds possible from their cache of firearms, many of which are rare, unique, or one-of-a-kind. I'm excited for them as their auctions continue in the weeks and months to come."

Over the years, GunBroker.com has facilitated auctions for Kids and Clays that included prized firearms such as custom Henry Repeating Rifles, 100-year commemorative Coca-Cola Winchester models, and a Daytona 500 commemorative Henry Big Boy, among others.

The Kids and Clays Foundation has worked diligently with Ronald McDonald House Charities to improve the quality of life of critically-ill children since 1999. During that time, the foundation has raised approximately $20 million due to the generous support of national sponsors, donors, and the efforts of GunBoker.com, among others, to facilitate firearms auctions. Various Ronald McDonald Houses host sport shooting events such as clay, skeet, and trap, that bring members of the firearm community together for the enrichment of children.

The GunBroker.com team urges firearm enthusiasts to bid on the Colt 1911, knowing you could add a rare piece to your collection while helping support a charitable cause. The leadership team at GunBroker.com also urges community members to donate generously to Kids and Clays however they see fit. For more information about the Kids & Clays Foundation, visit www.kidsandclays.com.

