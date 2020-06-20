Rocky 2020: De La Fuente's Dynasty Has Begun to Make a Difference Across the Nation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2020 / This Father's Day politics is the main course around the dinner table.

Father and son duo, Rick and Roque de la Fuente are getting ready for a fun-filled Father's Day weekend, and they are doing it while campaigning.

"During this pandemic, we have come to appreciate what's most important in life, and that's family," Said the presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente. "The time is now for leadership not politics," added Ricardo De La Fuente.

We don't have leadership coming out to stand for the Latino community. We are being affected at higher rates during the pandemic, both financially and our health.

Ricardo has learned to campaign during this pandemic in new ways. "The days of door to door and face to face campaigning have been put on hold," said Joseph Ramirez Senior consultant to the De La Fuente campaign. "Ricardo brings his experience from the business world to try and make a change in congress."

The family dynasty has begun to make a difference across the nation. The family has donated PPE to groups across the country to ensure safe elections.



About Ricardo de La Fuente

Ricardo De La Fuente is running for U.S. Congress. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary. For interviews request visit https://ricardoforcongress.com/.

About Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is running for the nominations of the Republican and the Reform Party in the presidential election. He has already accepted the presidential nomination of a new party, the Alliance Party. He also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for California's 21st congressional district.

Rocky has been a great success in his political career, achieving great acceptance among the Latino community.

