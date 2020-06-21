Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund has today decided to submit a binding offer to OMV for the acquisition of its 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH. The offer is subject to agreement between Verbund and OMV on the transaction contracts and the approval of the Supervisory Board. The offer is otherwise confidential. Based in Vienna, Gas Connect Austria is a natural gas transmission system and distribution system operator. The company has 280 employees working at a total of six locations in Vienna, Lower Austria and Upper Austria. Gas Connect Austria operates a modern and powerful high-pressure natural gas network centred on the Baumgarten hub, with connections to Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia, as well as to storage and production facilities. The pipeline system is 900 ...

