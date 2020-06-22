

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ascentage Pharma announced a clinical collaboration with Acerta Pharma, the hematology research and development center of excellence of AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L).



As the terms of the collaboration, Ascentage will sponsor a clinical trial to study the combination of Ascentage Pharma's APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and Acerta's CALQUENCE.



CALQUENCE is a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, evaluating the efficacy and safety of the combination therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).



CLL/SLL is a hematologic malignancy caused by mature B-cell neoplasms and constitutes the most common form of adult leukemia in North America and Europe, accounting for about 30% of all new leukemia cases.



