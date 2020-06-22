

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced proposed underwritten public offerings of $750 million of shares of its common stock and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2025.



The airline plans to grant the underwriters of the offerings a 30-day option to purchase up to $112.50 million of additional shares of common Stock in the common stock offering and a 30-day option to purchase up to $112.50 million aggregate principal amount of additional Convertible Notes in the Convertible Notes Offering, in each case solely to cover over-allotments, if any.



In a separate press release, American Airlines announced a proposed private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of secured senior notes due 2025.



The company also said it intends to enter into a new $500 million Term Loan B Facility due 2024 concurrently with the closing of the offering of the Notes.



The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes and borrowings under the Term Loan to refinance its delayed draw term loan facility which the company and the Guarantor entered into on March 18, 2020 and is scheduled to mature on March 17, 2021, with the remainder for general corporate purposes and to enhance the Company's liquidity position.



