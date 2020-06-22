

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start on Monday following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday and is edging higher. Nevertheless, investors are cautious after reports showed a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in the U.S.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.19 points or 0.06 percent to 22,492.98, after touching a low of 22,311.94 in early trades. Japanese shares closed higher on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a slightly stronger yen. Panasonic is lower by almost 1 percent, Canon is declining 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda Motor is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is rising more than 1 percent, while Inpex is down 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Z Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Shionogi & Co. and Nippon Steel are higher by almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is tumbling almost 8 percent, while Yamaha Corp., Keio Corp. and Dena Co. are losing more than 3 percent each.



Japan Airlines Co. has said it is looking to raise 500 billion yen from lenders and also posted its first quarterly loss after relisting its shares in 2012. The airline's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Friday following reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in the U.S. and as the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is 'accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase'.



The Dow slumped 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to settle at 25,871.46 and the S&P 500 slid 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12.



Meanwhile, the major European markets ended higher on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday amid continued optimism that the members of the OPEC and their allies will strictly comply with agreed production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. WTI crude for July gained $0.91 or about 2.3 percent to $39.75 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de