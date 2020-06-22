Ecolog International and Siemens Energy sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to join forces to provide an efficient solution for industrial wastewater treatment

- Cooperation is set to provide industrial customers in the energy and petrochemical sectors with a solution to locally treat industrial wastewater containing spent caustic and hazardous waste.

- The strategic alliance will bring to local markets patented Zimpro Wet Air Oxidation technology, supplied by Siemens and operated and maintained by Ecolog.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOLOG International, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, environmental solutions, energy, logistics, engineering and construction and Siemens Energy's Water Solutions business, a leading global player in advanced wastewater treatment solutions, join forces to provide an efficient and service-oriented treatment option to the water and wastewater industry. Siemens, with a highly-trusted brand in wastewater treatment solutions, with Ecolog's portfolio of end-to-end services including its design, build and operate model, create a very strong team and compelling value proposition for the customers and end users.

Industrial wastewater is a rapidly growing waste stream of downstream and energy industries, which has adversely impacted the environment and water resources over the last century. As the industry grows in capacity and complexity of its waste streams, it is of paramount importance to utilize advanced and integrated solutions to meet process needs as well as environmental regulations.

Integration of Siemens' Zimpro Wet Air Oxidation and PACT biological treatment solutions, as part of the overall services provided by Ecolog wastewater treatment solutions, will lead to greater efficiency and local value add. The target of the partnership is to identify and develop projects where technology can make a difference in terms of reaching low pollutant discharge levels or for water reuse, and giving customers the option to outsource the plant integration, build and operation.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said, "We are heeding the call of our customers to bring advanced and integrated solutions to them locally and to enable them to focus on managing production and productivity and less on waste management and side streams. Having a strong and likeminded partner such as Siemens Energy enables us to enhance our services and to provide best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Anthony Pink, CEO of Siemens Water Solutions said: "Wastewater has to undergo a complex, energy-intense process to reach the required level of purity. Siemens Energy's specialist technology supports this process, and our agreement with Ecolog enhances our technological portfolio with key treatment technologies and vast wastewater experience, aligned with local high-performance services, allowing Ecolog and Siemens to jointly serve the wastewater industry in a broader way, as required."

