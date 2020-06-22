Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and Telehealth provider, today announces that Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, the NHS hospitals that famously treated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Covid-19 pandemic, has chosen Physitrack to deliver technology for remote physiotherapy patient engagement, outcomes tracking and Telehealth via custom mobile and web apps.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: "We are excited to have been given this opportunity to supply Guy's and St Thomas' with our tools. Guy's and St Thomas' excellent physiotherapy team can now ensure care continuity for thousands of patients while they are subject to Covid-19 lockdowns or quarantines, and once lockdowns are over, a digital extension of hands-on care."

A spokesperson for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust says: "As we enter the new reality of Covid-19 and beyond, many patients are challenged to receive the care they need. This new remote service means our patients can enjoy fully virtual physiotherapy care in the comfort and safety of their own home."

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in the United Kingdom and over 100 countries.

About Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

The Foundation Trust is among the UK's busiest and most successful NHS foundation trusts, with a long history of clinical excellence and high quality care.

The Trust is made up of two of London's best known teaching hospitals St Thomas' Hospital, founded in the year 1100, and Guy's Hospital, founded in 1721.

It also includes Evelina London Children's Hospital and both adult and children's community services in Lambeth and Southwark.

Guy's and St Thomas' is part of King's Health Partners, one of only six academic health sciences centres in the UK.

