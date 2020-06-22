Global Millennial Capital Announces Investment Into Silicon Valley Ed-Tech Venture as Part of Millennial Consumer Innovation Fund II Debut

Blue Studios aims to educate 1 billion students globally across 100 cities and build a digital content library of 10,000 hours.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Millennial Capital, the emerging consumer specialist venture capital investor based in Dubai is pleased to announce its first investment as part of Millennial Consumer Innovation Fund II. The investor has completed its first transaction by becoming a major investor in Blue Studios, a Silicon Valley ed-tech venture founded by Kelley O. Cambry, an African American woman entrepreneur.

Blue Studios Inc established in 2019 is a subscription-based digital education platform with a business model that falls at the intersection of e-commerce and ed-tech, providing on demand STEM classes online. Global e-learning market is a USD 238 billion market opportunity with 60% concentration outside of USA. The COVID 19 crisis has accelerated the adoption of users with various e-learning ventures growing their customer base more than threefold. Blue Studios is a managed marketplace that connects families to the best STEM classes taught by the best instructors.

The company has been previously backed by global investors such as 500 Startups and Techstars. Global Millennial Capital aims to work along with the founders to support the global expansion ambitions by introducing the ed-tech marketplace into emerging markets and connecting them with local influencer and teacher talent, among other corporate development initiatives. "We're delighted to work with Global Millennial Capital. Our ambitions from the beginning have been to think global first. We share their passion in providing accessible, scalable opportunities to the busy, connected modern family," says Cambry.

Millennial Consumer Innovation Fund II is the first B2C focused venture capital fund from the GCC region which focuses exclusively on investing in early-stage companies that are tech-enabled, consumer-focused, and very scalable globally. The investment strategy has been conceptualized in early 2020, on the assumption that the digital sharing economy is expected to disrupt 50% of the traditional businesses by 2025 reaching USD 225bn with key verticals such as ed-tech, fin-tech, AI-consumer expected to deliver double digit m-o-m growth. The fund, which is managed by Global Millennial Capital, aims to provide the Arab investors with exclusive and unique investment opportunities to access the latest technologies and innovations from the global technology capital, Silicon Valley.

About Global Millennial Capital

Global Millennial Capital, based in Dubai, is the first female founded and managed venture capital team which invests with a glocal mindset by enabling the next generation of unicorns, companies operating in the online space who empower consumers to live on their terms. The firm invests across seed and series A, targeting fundamental disruptions in consumer behavior and betting on extraordinary entrepreneurs engaging and enchanting the consumer, while disrupting the traditional sectors.

