The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 22.06.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.06.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA DE000A12UF05 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 15/20 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA DE000DG4T3P2 DZ BANK IS.E.A522 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA DE000SLB3925 LDSBK.SAAR OPF A392 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA US30219GAP37 EXPR.SCRIP.HDG 16/46 BD00 BON USD N

CA XFRA DE000NLB1D16 NORDLB IS.S.1269 BD01 BON EUR N

CA A6O XFRA PLALIOR00045 ALIOR BANK SA ZY 10 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA NVAD XFRA TH0108010R19 CAP. NOMURA -NVDR- BA 1 EQ00 EQU EUR N

